Severe flu season will cost employers big bucks

CHICAGO, IL (WKOW) -- About 18 million workers in the U.S. will get the flu this year.

That's going to cost employers at least $15 billion in lost productivity.

The cost could rise to about $21 billion if flu activity doesn't ease up.

These predictions come from the U.S. employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, which analyzed CDC data.

Andrew Challenger says, "Even though it is going to be costly to employers when people are out of the office sick, they should recommend their employees stay home when they have the flu. Because, if they come into the office and infect other workers, it's really going to amplify the problem."

This flu season has already affected more than 30 million people, and it's expected to last several more weeks.