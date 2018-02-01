Authorities now consider Natalie Wood's drowning a 'suspicious d - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities now consider Natalie Wood's drowning a 'suspicious death'

Posted: Updated:

 LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning is now considered a 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerged. Earlier Thursday, officials said Wood's husband, actor Robert Wagner, was considered a "person of interest" in her 1981 death. Wood disappeared after a night of drinking on a yacht with her husband and others. Her body was found the next day and her death was initially declared an accident. The case was reopened in 2011. Wagner has denied involvement.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.