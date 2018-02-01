Authorities now consider Natalie Wood's drowning a 'suspicious death'

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd will be subjected to a comedic roast as he picks up his 2018 Man of the Year award from the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization at Harvard University.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning is now considered a 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerged. Earlier Thursday, officials said Wood's husband, actor Robert Wagner, was considered a "person of interest" in her 1981 death. Wood disappeared after a night of drinking on a yacht with her husband and others. Her body was found the next day and her death was initially declared an accident. The case was reopened in 2011. Wagner has denied involvement.