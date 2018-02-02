Madison community wears red to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of people are bringing awareness to heart disease and stroke by wearing red.

Friday, February 2 is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association says it's about raising awareness for the Go Red For Women movement and to show support to everyone fighting heart disease. You can wear red and post a picture on social media using the #MadisonGoesRed.

The American Heart Association says one in three women dies from cardiovascular disease, but 80% of cardiac events can be prevented. They say people should live a healthy lifestyle with a good diet and exercise, and also know their blood pressure and cholesterol numbers.

The Madison Go Red For Women lunch is Friday, February 9 at Monona Terrace starting at 11:30. 27 News Anchor Amber Noggle will emcee the event. For more information, click here.

To learn more about the American Heart Association or to donate, click here.