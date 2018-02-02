UPDATE: Sun Prairie's Jimmy predicts 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day

It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
Four people driving a stolen Fitchburg car hit another vehicle before crashing into the median on the Beltline.More >>
The father of three daughters who have been abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled.More >>
A woman is dead after an overnight crash in the Town of Blue Mounds.More >>
CHARLESTON, SC (WKOW) -- An evacuation is underway for the entire Charleston International Airport after a suspicious package was found, Express is reporting. A bomb disposal team is on scene investigating the package. Stay with WKOW.com for updates.More >>
Janesville police tell 27 News local law enforcement has determined at least two of three gun store burglaries in southern Wisconsin this week are connected, following a meeting of several police agencies about the crimes Thursday morning.More >>
Young people in the Dane County area will soon have help in saving their smiles. The free dental clinic is located inside the Allied Drive Boys and Girls Club location.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker says he is open to raising Wisconsin's gas tax to access federal infrastructure money, a position that comes after he refused to raise the tax last year.More >>
February is Black History Month, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is doing something special to celebrate.More >>
The dairy industry is the backbone of Wisconsin, or at least it used to be. What will Wisconsin do to save its shrinking industry? Monday only on 27 News at 10, Nick Buffo digs deeper into the troublesome trend.More >>
Four people driving a stolen Fitchburg car hit another vehicle before crashing into the median on the Beltline.More >>
Madison police say a Williamson Street resident called them after finding a gun in an area behind her home and near the Capital City Trail.More >>
Caroline's original recipe for lightened up chocolate chip scones was made in a segment where the hosts were educating viewers on how to save on calories, cost and time when preparing foods.More >>
Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a sandwich restaurant overnight.More >>
Police are looking for someone who shot into a home from the street, nearly hitting the man inside.More >>
