United Airlines updates emotional support animal policy

(WKOW) -- After a passenger tried to bring a peacock on board a United flight last month, claiming it was an emotional support animal, the airline has updated its policy on flying with emotional support animals. Reps with United say they've seen a significant increase in these animals on flights and problems with them.

Starting March 1, passengers with emotional support animals must provide the following:

- Confirmation the animal has been properly trained

- Affirmation from a veterinarian the animal has been vaccinated and won't threaten the health, safety or service of anyone else flying

- 48 hours notice the animal will be coming on board

- A letter from a mental health professional

United Airlines released a statement saying, "The Department of Transportation’s rules regarding emotional support animals are not working as they were intended to, prompting us to change our approach in order to ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for all of our customers."

On the peacock incident, the airline added, "This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport."

Delta recently updated its policy requiring a signed document that the emotional support animal can behave. American also is reviewing its emotional support animal policy.