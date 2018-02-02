United Airlines updates emotional support animal policy - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

United Airlines updates emotional support animal policy

Posted: Updated:

(WKOW) -- After a passenger tried to bring a peacock on board a United flight last month, claiming it was an emotional support animal, the airline has updated its policy on flying with emotional support animals.  Reps with United say they've seen a significant increase in these animals on flights and problems with them.  

Starting March 1, passengers with emotional support animals must provide the following:
- Confirmation the animal has been properly trained
- Affirmation from a veterinarian the animal has been vaccinated and won't threaten the health, safety or service of anyone else flying
- 48 hours notice the animal will be coming on board
- A letter from a mental health professional

United Airlines released a statement saying, "The Department of Transportation’s rules regarding emotional support animals are not working as they were intended to, prompting us to change our approach in order to ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for all of our customers."

On the peacock incident, the airline added, "This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport."

Delta recently updated its policy requiring a signed document that the emotional support animal can behave.  American also is reviewing its emotional support animal policy.  

