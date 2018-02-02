Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

HARRISBURG, PA (WKOW) -- Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter.

The groundhog made the prediction around 7:20 a.m. ET (6:20 a.m. CT) Friday morning on Groundhog Day.

Wake Up Wisconsin showed it live during the broadcast. You can watch it in the video player above.

“February 2nd is an exciting day for Punxsutawney as the nation turns to the charming town to celebrate this cherished Pennsylvania tradition,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “Groundhog Day began right here in Pennsylvania in 1886. It’s incredible knowing that visitors, residents, and the millions watching from home get to experience it with us.”

The event in Pennsylvania attracts tens of thousands of people.