UPDATE: Evacuation underway at Charleston International Airport - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Evacuation underway at Charleston International Airport

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE -- The Charleston International Airport Tweeted: "Airport operations are resuming. Expect lines as we work to get you travels under way today. Please check your flight status with your airline. Thank you for your patience."

No explanation as to what the suspicious package turned out to be was given.

====

CHARLESTON, SC (WKOW) -- An evacuation is underway for the entire Charleston International Airport after a suspicious package was found, Express is reporting.

A bomb disposal team is on scene investigating the package. 

Stay with WKOW.com for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.