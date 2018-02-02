UPDATE: Evacuation underway at Charleston International Airport

UPDATE -- The Charleston International Airport Tweeted: "Airport operations are resuming. Expect lines as we work to get you travels under way today. Please check your flight status with your airline. Thank you for your patience."

No explanation as to what the suspicious package turned out to be was given.

CHARLESTON, SC (WKOW) -- An evacuation is underway for the entire Charleston International Airport after a suspicious package was found, Express is reporting.

A bomb disposal team is on scene investigating the package.

