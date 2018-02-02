UPDATE: Evacuation underway at Charleston International Airport

It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
Four people driving a stolen Fitchburg car hit another vehicle before crashing into the median on the Beltline.More >>
The father of three daughters who have been abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled.More >>
A woman is dead after an overnight crash in the Town of Blue Mounds.More >>
CHARLESTON, SC (WKOW) -- An evacuation is underway for the entire Charleston International Airport after a suspicious package was found, Express is reporting. A bomb disposal team is on scene investigating the package. Stay with WKOW.com for updates.More >>
