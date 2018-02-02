LOV with No Limits Speed-dating geared towards people with disab - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LOV with No Limits Speed-dating geared towards people with disabilities

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day is almost here and there's a special event for adults with disabilities. 

On Monday, Sadler Bell and Abbey Webster with LOV-Dane stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

LOV with No Limits Speed-dating will be held on Wednesday, February 14.  

Speed Dating is an organized social event in which participants have one-on-one conversations typically limited to less than 10 minutes, for the purpose of meeting people they would like to date.  Separate speed-dating table will be available for gay and straight participants.  

If you're interested in attending the event, you must register by February 7.  A donation of $5-10 is suggested and refreshments will be served.

Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.