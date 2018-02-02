Western Wisconsin cashing in on Super Bowl - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vote: Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) - Hospitality venues, retailers and other locales in western Wisconsin are capitalizing on the economic benefits generated by the Super Bowl being held in Minneapolis.

Businesses in Hudson and other surrounding cities in Wisconsin are within an easy commute to the NFL's biggest game. U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis is about a 45-minute drive away.

So the area is cashing in on football fan traffic. Hotel rooms in Hudson are going for as much as $500 a night. In nearby New Richmond, the regional airport will land more than two dozen private jets.

The State Journal reports that homeowners are listing their properties on Airbnb and other online sites for top dollar. A four-bedroom house in Hudson is renting for $1,250 a night with a five-night minimum.

