Madison street plowing: Streets Division to focus on main roads first

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Streets Division crews are ready to go for the snow that is expected to begin Saturday. Current forecasts show it may begin snowing Saturday morning and not end until Sunday morning.

(WKOW weather forecast HERE.)

When the snowfall begins Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, crews will be dispatched to maintain the salt routes and sand first areas. These are the main thoroughfares, Madison Metro routes, and other critical portions of our transportation network. Crews will maintain these routes for as long as conditions require, and crews will only deploy salt or sand as needed, according to a streets division news release.

All roadway users should anticipate encountering snowy and slippery conditions on Saturday. When it is actively snowing, work performed by the crews will become covered by fresh snow, and remain covered until the plow truck can complete another lap through their route. Those using the roads on Saturday should make good choices by allowing for extra travel time and stopping distance. Remember to be alert, slow, and patient to get to your destinations safely.

As a reminder, the streets division will not plow all residential streets until the storm is at or near its end and the accumulation of snow on the roads requires plowing. As of Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, no determination has been made if Saturday’s storm will require citywide plowing.

Streets Division staff will be keeping a watchful eye on the roads throughout Saturday’s storm. Future updates will be provided about our operations as conditions merit.