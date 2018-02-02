Brogdon to miss 6-8 weeks with torn quad tendon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brogdon to miss 6-8 weeks with torn quad tendon

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday that guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of Thursday's game at Minnesota. After undergoing an MRI, it was revealed the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year suffered a partially torn left quadricep tendon.  It is expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

This season, Brogdon has played in 46 games (20 starts) and averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.5 minutes.

