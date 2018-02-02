Masked gunman steals cash in mid-day bank robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Masked gunman steals cash in mid-day bank robbery

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a bank robbery over the noon hour on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

A masked man entered Old National Bank, 302 N. Midvale Blvd., just before 12:30 p.m.

He was armed with a handgun and fled with cash from the till.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.