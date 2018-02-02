Weapon from gun-shop burglary recovered from stolen car in Beltline crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the weapons stolen from a village of Oregon gun shop earlier this week was recovered from a vehicle that crashed on the Beltline Thursday.

The vehicle, which was previously stolen in Fitchburg, was identified as possibly being involved in a burglary that occurred at Max Creek Outdoors in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The car was spotted in the area of Valley Stream Drive by Madison Police. A sergeant from MPD pursued the car, and just before the car entered the highway, it sideswiped another vehicle before crashing into a median near Whitney Way.

Officers arrested four juveniles who were found in the stolen vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle by the Oregon Police Department turned up one of the 17 firearms stolen from Max Creek Outdoors.

This investigation is currently on-going and more information will be released when available.