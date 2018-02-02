Fed Ex's 'Scuba Steve' fights cold while delivering packages in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Plenty of people still have to brave the chilly weather to finish the job. FedEx's Steve Sullivan isn't letting the cold mess with his shipping super powers.

Across town, Steve Sullivan is known as 'Scuba Steve'. The Fed Ex version may not sport the 'Big Daddy' film fins, but he knows the show must go on no matter the weather conditions.

"Stay moving, stay running," he said about how he stays strong despite the chill.

He says when he slows down, that's when he runs into trouble.

"Start to get a little cold, because I'm sweating. I've been running so much and now I"m not moving, so the key is staying active," he said.

While he hoists hundreds of shipment packages a day to doors across downtown Madison, Scuba Steve says he just knows he must finish the job.

"Yeah, we are in this together, it's Wisconsin!"