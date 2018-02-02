Fed Ex's 'Scuba Steve' fights cold while delivering packages in - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fed Ex's 'Scuba Steve' fights cold while delivering packages in downtown Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Plenty of people still have to brave the chilly weather to finish the job.  FedEx's Steve Sullivan isn't letting the cold mess with his shipping super powers.

Across town, Steve Sullivan is known as 'Scuba Steve'.  The Fed Ex version may not sport the 'Big Daddy' film fins, but he knows the show must go on no matter the weather conditions.

"Stay moving, stay running," he said about how he stays strong despite the chill.

He says when he slows down, that's when he runs into trouble.

"Start to get a little cold, because I'm sweating.  I've been running so much and now I"m not moving, so the key is staying active," he said.

While he hoists hundreds of shipment packages a day to doors across downtown Madison, Scuba Steve says he just knows he must finish the job.

"Yeah, we are in this together, it's Wisconsin!"

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.