Madison Democrat won't run for Assembly re-election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Democratic state representative has decided to retire.

Aaron Collins, a spokesman for Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, says Terese Berceau won't run for re-election this fall.

The 67-year-old Berceau has represented portions of Madison in the Assembly since 1998. She is perhaps best known for pushing to raise the beer tax. She says she's tired of being in the minority and watching Republican leaders throw all her ideas in the "wastebasket."

She says she may work for the state Democratic Party or look for work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She's the second Assembly member to decide not to seek re-election in recent weeks. Republican Rep. Jesse Kremer announced last month he won't run for a third term, saying he plans to return to his job as a pilot.