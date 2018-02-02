19-year-old hit by car in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

19-year-old hit by car in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being struck by a car on Schroeder Rd. Thursday night.

The teen was trying to cross at mid-block near Hathaway Dr. when he was hit. The car's driver, a 24-year-old man, called 911 and stayed with the victim.

There were no initial signs of impairment. The teen suffered a concussion as well as scrapes.

