Victims of apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson County identified

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) - Fort Atkinson Police identify the victims of an apparent murder-suicide as Maribel Yessenia Ruiz Flores and Silverstre Ramirez Linares, both 36, of Whitewater.

Police officials say Linares shot and killed Ruiz Flores Wednesday, with Ruiz Flores in the driver of the seat of a car. Authorities say the fatally wounded woman crashed the car into a garage at a Fort Atkinson apartment.



Later Wednesday, police say Linares was found in a car in the Town of Cold Spring with an apparently self-inflicted gun shot wound.



Investigators say there had been friction between the couple in the minutes before the Fort Atkinson shooting. Authorities the couple is survived by two children.



Police say a male passenger in Ruiz Flores' car was not hit by bullets.