Experts expect democratic candidates to potentially get statewide support

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some political experts are expecting the 2018 election to have a big democratic turnout. The Journal Sentinel reports it's possible the growing trend of Dane County being blue could spread to help statewide elections.

It’s no surprise that Dane County’s voting history leans towards liberal candidates over the years, but some experts say that trend could continue and help democrats in statewide elections. With dozens of defeats over the years for democrats, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says this year's election will be a huge turnout. The Journal Sentinel found that Dane is adding more people at a faster rate than any county and it's altering the electoral math.

McDonell says Dane adds four democratic points for every presidential race since 1980 which in turn results with thousands of more voters showing up at the polls.

“I think clearly the energy is around the democratic side right now," McDonell said. “Your seeing some of the fractions that occurred between Hillary and Bernie have been put to the side and turnout has been exceedingly high in all the races.”

McDonell and others like Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) says it's one of the highest levels of political activity they've ever seen.