Madison PD peacefully end situation involving a man with a gun - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison PD peacefully end situation involving a man with a gun

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a situation involving a man with a gun in an east side neighborhood Friday night has ended with no shots being fired.

Sgt. Matthew Baker tells Channel 27 news officers were called to a house in the 200 block of Walter Street a little before 7:30 Friday night after a report that the man had barricaded himself inside his home, intending to harm himself.  

A family member removed the gun from the man and evacuated the residence.  

Officers set up a perimeter with at least six squad cars on Walter and Richard Streets, as well as on Schenk Street, in front of Whitehorse Middle School and Schenk Elementary to keep the area safe. 

Several attempts to call into the subject as well as PA announcements were unsuccessful.  Eventually, officers were able to make contact with the hearing impaired subject through a side door. 

They successfully talked him out of the house a little before 9:00 p.m. He came out peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. 

His name or the charges he may face are not yet known. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.