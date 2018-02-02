Hospitals working to conserve I-V bags

MADISON (WKOW) -- The severity of the flu season is one reason there's a shortage of I-V bags.

A new survey released Friday by the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows a majority of medical facilities are having to conserve their supplies.

A small percentage are close to rescheduling procedures or transferring patients.

But so far, there has been no impact to patients.

the main impact has been on staff. staff have to adjust their work flows and maybe do things in ways that aren't as efficient as they were in the past. so staff are stretched but patient care has not suffered," said UW Health pharmacy manager Philip Trapskin.

Some facilities have tried to conserve I-V's by using alternative fluids or giving medications to patients with a syringe instead of an I-V.