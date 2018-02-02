Frozen Assets Festival celebrates winter outside

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the cold winter months, lots of people tend to hibernate inside at home, but this weekend it's all about getting outside, to enjoy Dane County's biggest park.

That would be the frozen Lake Mendota.

And the Frozen Assets Festival is the annual celebration of the fun you can have on the water in the winter.

There's curling, skating, and ice boating, all off the shore of James Madison Park.

"The lake right now is over two feet thick of ice. That's like double the thickness of a parking garage. So the lake is super-thick right now and it's not gonna break," said James Tye of the Clean Lakes Alliance.

New this year: the ice bar, a tent on the lake with drinks and food.

The Frozen Assets Festival is a fundraiser for the Clean Lakes Alliance and the money is used for lake clean-up and restoration projects during the summer.