Other animal prognosticators out on Groundhog Day - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Other animal prognosticators out on Groundhog Day

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- By now you've heard Punxsutawney Phil and Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog both predicted six more weeks of winter.
    But other creatures in Wisconsin tested their talents too.
    The Milwaukee County Zoo's groundhog died last year, so they turned to "Snow Lilly", the polar bear.
    She saw her shadow Friday.
"When I was given the information about how groundhog day kind of started and that it was weather lore in Europe they used to use badgers and bears I kind of like the idea of using a polar bear," the zoo's Beth Rich told WISN.
    In Racine County, the zoo's skunk, "Minnie", agreed with Snow Lilly, Phil and Jimmy.
    The zoo's groundhog, Sunny retired this year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.