Historic books saved from the dump

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Century-old books about a big name in Wisconsin history that were nearly thrown out have been saved.

Three dozen books belonging to the Pabst family were found in a dumpster in Milwaukee.

They're a collection of literature, German folk stories, poems, and school textbooks belonging to the Pabst kids.

Some date back to the 1920's.

"It's the perfect illustration of how fragile history truly is because you can see how quickly something can fall into a dumpster and just be lost," Pabst Mansion director John Eastberg told WISN.

The books were discovered during the demolition of a book shop.

They were given to the Pabst Mansion, where they'll be on display next month.