No. 1 Badgers suffer second loss of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.

Wisconsin (26-2-1, 17-1-1-1 WCHA) dominated the first period, outshooting Ohio State (18-7-4, 11-4-4-2 WCHA) 12-2.

But the script flipped in the second period as OSU freshman Emma Maltais scored 15 seconds into the period to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead. OSU ultimately outshot the Badgers 21-2 in the frame.

In the third, the Badgers dominated play again, outshooting the Buckeyes 12-4, but were unable to sneak the puck past OSU netminder Kassidy Sauve, who stopped all 26 shots she faced.

UW and OSU wrap up their series on Saturday with a 2 p.m. CT contest at the OSU Ice Rink.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

