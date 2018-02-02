No. 1 Badgers suffer second loss of season

High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state on Feb. 2.More >>
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining after Jabari Parker chipped in with 12 points in his first game in nearly a year, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks 92-90 on Friday night.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Friday that guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of Thursday's game at Minnesota.More >>
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired backup catcher Andrew Susac from the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named or cash. The trade was announced Friday.More >>
High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state on Feb. 1.More >>
Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night. Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.More >>
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his NBA-best 46th double-double, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-89 on Thursday night.More >>
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play into his 40s like Tom Brady, but he might have to leave Green Bay to do that. The 34-year-old acknowledged that he may have to play for another team like Brett Favre did at the end of his Hall-of-Fame career. Rodgers said he doesn't think Favre ever fathomed leaving Green Bay before the Packers dealt him in 2008 to the Jets to make room for Rodgers. Favre finished his career in Minnesota.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
