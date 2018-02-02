Bucks hold off Knicks 92-90 in Parker's return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.More >>
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.More >>
Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night. Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.More >>
Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night. Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
The Minnesota women's basketball team hit 10 three-pointers on their way to a 71-61 win over Wisconsin.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
For the ninth straight year, the Wisconsin Badgers football program has a former player, playing in the Super Bowl. This year, there are four former Badgers with two of them being running backs. James White with the New England Patriots, and Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>