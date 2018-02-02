#20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

#20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

Posted: Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

The Badgers (13-13-4, 7-9-3-1 Big Ten) outshot the Wolverines (13-12-2, 8-9-2-1 Big Ten) by a healthy 40-24 margin, but went just 1-for-7 on the power play in the contest.

Wisconsin got on the board at the 16:27 mark when sophomore Trent Frederic snapped a shot from the high slot past Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne, giving the Badgers a 1-0 advantage.

Michigan took the lead into the intermission, however, capitalizing on three-straight Badger penalties. The Wolverines went 2-for-3 during the period on the man advantage, as well as scoring a goal just five seconds after a Wisconsin penalty expired, to take a 3-1 lead into period two.

Michigan scored the lone goal of the second stanza, scoring off a screen after the Badgers had been stuck in their defensive zone for a long shift.

Senior Ryan Wagner exploded in the final period, scoring twice to bring UW within a goal. Wagner cut the Michigan lead to 4-2 with 4:16 to play, collecting a pass from Frederic and beating Lavigne’s glove.

Later in the period the Badgers were awarded a power play, also pulling sophomore goaltender Jack Berry for an extra attacker. Wagner tallied his second of the game during the 6-on-4 stretch, one-timing a pass from freshman Linus Weissbach and again beating Lavigne on the short side.

Wisconsin pulled Berry for an extra attacker again, but Michigan capitalized and scored on the open net to clinch the 5-3 win.

Berry made 19 saves in the defeat.

The Badgers and Wolverines meet up for the series finale on Saturday at Yost Arena.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • High school scores from Feb. 2

    High school scores from Feb. 2

    High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state on Feb. 2.

    More >>

    High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state on Feb. 2.

    More >>

  • #20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

    #20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

    More >>

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

    More >>

  • Bucks hold off Knicks 92-90 in Parker's return

    Bucks hold off Knicks 92-90 in Parker's return

    Giannis Antetokounmpo made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining after Jabari Parker chipped in with 12 points in his first game in nearly a year, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks 92-90 on Friday night.  

    More >>

    Giannis Antetokounmpo made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining after Jabari Parker chipped in with 12 points in his first game in nearly a year, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks 92-90 on Friday night.  

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • #20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

    #20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

    More >>

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

    More >>

  • No. 1 Badgers suffer second loss of season

    No. 1 Badgers suffer second loss of season

    COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.

    More >>

    COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.

    More >>

  • Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

    Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

    Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night.    Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.

    More >>

    Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night.    Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.