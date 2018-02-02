20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

The Badgers (13-13-4, 7-9-3-1 Big Ten) outshot the Wolverines (13-12-2, 8-9-2-1 Big Ten) by a healthy 40-24 margin, but went just 1-for-7 on the power play in the contest.

Wisconsin got on the board at the 16:27 mark when sophomore Trent Frederic snapped a shot from the high slot past Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne, giving the Badgers a 1-0 advantage.

Michigan took the lead into the intermission, however, capitalizing on three-straight Badger penalties. The Wolverines went 2-for-3 during the period on the man advantage, as well as scoring a goal just five seconds after a Wisconsin penalty expired, to take a 3-1 lead into period two.

Michigan scored the lone goal of the second stanza, scoring off a screen after the Badgers had been stuck in their defensive zone for a long shift.

Senior Ryan Wagner exploded in the final period, scoring twice to bring UW within a goal. Wagner cut the Michigan lead to 4-2 with 4:16 to play, collecting a pass from Frederic and beating Lavigne’s glove.

Later in the period the Badgers were awarded a power play, also pulling sophomore goaltender Jack Berry for an extra attacker. Wagner tallied his second of the game during the 6-on-4 stretch, one-timing a pass from freshman Linus Weissbach and again beating Lavigne on the short side.

Wisconsin pulled Berry for an extra attacker again, but Michigan capitalized and scored on the open net to clinch the 5-3 win.

Berry made 19 saves in the defeat.

The Badgers and Wolverines meet up for the series finale on Saturday at Yost Arena.

