High school scores from Feb. 2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school scores from Feb. 2

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

BOYS HOCKEY
   Arrowhead 2, Brookfield STARS 0
   Beaver Dam 8, Monona Grove 3
   Chippewa Falls 6, Bay Port 4
   Fond du Lac Springs 2, Neenah/Hortonville 1
   Regis/Altoona/McDonell 11, Chequamegon/Phillips 1
   Sauk Prairie 4, Sparta/Mauston 1
   Whitefish Bay 6, Greendale 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
   Central Wisconsin 2, Hayward/Spooner 0
   Rock County 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 2, OT

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Albany 62, Highland 56
   Almond-Bancroft 47, Pittsville 44
   Altoona 76, Stanley-Boyd 55
   Argyle 50, Belmont 45
   Auburndale 61, Rib Lake 46
   Barneveld 67, River Ridge 48
   Bay Port 58, De Pere 43
   Benton 52, Monticello 47
   Birchwood 76, New Auburn 64
   Black Hawk 61, Cassville 41
   Blair-Taylor 70, Independence 65
   Brookfield Academy 79, University School of Milwaukee 62
   Brown Deer 101, Cudahy 69
   Burlington 54, Waterford 50
   Cameron 75, Northwood 39
   Clear Lake 76, Clayton 37
   Columbus 55, Poynette 52
   Cuba City 74, Fennimore 49
   D.C. Everest 67, Marshfield 64
   Darlington 76, Riverdale 28
   Durand 63, Glenwood City 43
   Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Pepin/Alma 23
   Elk Mound 56, Colfax 46
   Ellsworth 89, Baldwin-Woodville 57
   Flambeau 67, Cornell 39
   Franklin 58, Kenosha Bradford 51, OT
   Grantsburg 66, Luck 51
   Greenfield 64, South Milwaukee 51
   Gresham Community 69, Bowler 49
   Hamilton 54, Wauwatosa West 46
   Hilbert 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51
   Hortonville 69, Fond du Lac 50
   Howards Grove 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 20
   Hurley 60, Ironwood, Mich. 59
   Hustisford 69, Central Wisconsin Christian 35
   Iola-Scandinavia 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 39
   Janesville Craig 80, Janesville Parker 53
   Juda 59, Shullsburg 46
   Kenosha Indian Trail 61, Oak Creek 48
   Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Campbellsport 34
   Lake Holcombe 88, Winter 51
   Lake Mills 68, Lakeside Lutheran 63
   Lakeland 69, Tomahawk 44
   Living Word Lutheran 68, Heritage Christian 48
   Lodi 64, Watertown Luther Prep 61
   Lourdes Academy 70, Horicon 58
   Madison East 70, Madison Memorial 63
   Marathon 57, Athens 41
   Marquette University 89, Germantown 59
   Marshall 69, Cambridge 54
   Middleton 64, Verona Area 29
   Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Marshall 50
   Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 87, Milwaukee North 76
   Milwaukee Golda Meir 78, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 54
   Milwaukee Hamilton 91, Milwaukee Pulaski 46
   Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 113, Milwaukee Juneau 104
   Milwaukee Lutheran 67, Shorewood 59
   Milwaukee Riverside University 47, Milwaukee South 35
   Milwaukee Vincent 61, Milwaukee King 57
   Mosinee 60, Medford Area 52
   Mukwonago 64, Waukesha North 54
   Muskego 70, Catholic Memorial 62
   New Glarus 93, Waterloo 61
   New Holstein 58, Sheboygan Falls 56, OT
   New Richmond 59, Amery 34
   Newman Catholic 68, Chequamegon 62
   Oshkosh North 60, Kimberly 55
   Palmyra-Eagle 63, Williams Bay 61
   Parkview 80, Madison Country Day 39
   Pecatonica 64, Potosi 52
   Pewaukee 84, West Allis Central 60
   Phelps 53, White Lake 21
   Pius XI Catholic 48, Greendale 44
   Plymouth 67, Berlin 57
   Prairie du Chien 56, Platteville 51
   Prescott 81, Somerset 60
   Pulaski 52, Manitowoc Lincoln 31
   Racine Horlick 95, Racine Case 80
   Racine Park 98, Kenosha Tremper 45
   Racine St. Catherine's 65, Racine Lutheran 56
   Regis 59, Fall Creek 57
   Rhinelander 79, Northland Pines 56
   Richland Center 81, River Valley 70
   Rio 51, Pardeeville 48
   Rosholt 75, Port Edwards 68
   Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 47
   Slinger 56, Hartford Union 47
   St. Marys Springs 68, North Fond du Lac 51
   Stevens Point 52, Merrill 41
   Stratford 63, Phillips 49
   Superior 67, Bemidji, Minn. 61
   Unity 58, St. Croix Falls 42
   Wausau East 58, Wausau West 44
   Wayland Academy 86, Valley Christian 65
   West Bend West 43, Nicolet 40
   Westosha Central 63, Delavan-Darien 44
   Whitefish Bay 77, Grafton 70
   Whitehall 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 58
   Whitnall 91, New Berlin Eisenhower 75
   Wild Rose 78, Tri-County 25
   Wisconsin Valley Luth. 51, Marion 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Algoma 61, Oconto 39
   Amherst 67, Menominee Indian 16
   Appleton North 64, Neenah 40
   Aquinas 64, Onalaska 57
   Arcadia 65, Viroqua 44
   Bangor 58, Royall 25
   Beaver Dam 80, Sauk Prairie 36
   Big Foot 59, McFarland 58
   Bowler 64, Gresham Community 20
   Cadott 59, Gilmanton 43
   Cameron 64, Northwood 53
   Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 26
   Coleman 63, Saint Thomas Aquinas 38
   Crandon 70, Florence 22
   Crivitz 61, Niagara 41
   Cudahy 65, Brown Deer 26
   D.C. Everest 48, Marshfield 42
   Dodgeville 48, Lancaster 40
   Eau Claire Memorial 60, Chippewa Falls 49
   Eau Claire North 64, Menomonie 51
   Flambeau 78, Cornell 25
   Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Oconto Falls 26
   Gibraltar 68, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52
   Grafton 51, Whitefish Bay 45
   Grantsburg 53, Luck 34
   Green Bay Southwest 42, Ashwaubenon 35
   Hayward 55, Barron 19
   Hudson 46, Superior 27
   Luxemburg-Casco 73, Marinette 26
   Milw. Washington 73, Milwaukee North 28
   Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 76, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 39
   Milwaukee King 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 40
   Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 62, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58
   Milwaukee Vincent 69, Milwaukee School of Languages 47
   New Auburn 31, Birchwood 20
   New Berlin Eisenhower 67, Whitnall 29
   New Berlin West 57, Wisconsin Lutheran 38
   Oak Creek 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 26
   Oregon 58, Milton 50
   Pewaukee 73, West Allis Central 24
   Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 37
   Platteville 70, Prairie du Chien 38
   Port Edwards 59, Rosholt 42
   Pulaski 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
   Racine Case 70, Racine Horlick 58
   Rhinelander 70, Northland Pines 51
   Roncalli 52, Two Rivers 19
   Seneca 86, Weston 24
   Seymour 59, Shawano Comm. 45
   Shoreland Lutheran 71, The Prairie School 51
   Shorewood 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 51
   South Milwaukee 57, Greenfield 52
   Southern Door 79, Sevastopol 35
   St. Croix Falls 55, Unity 38
   Sturgeon Bay 51, Peshtigo 46
   Turner 45, Clinton 41
   Union Grove 59, Wilmot Union 47
   Wausau West 78, Wausau East 33
   Wautoma 51, Princeton/Green Lake 47
   Wauwatosa East 45, Menomonee Falls 43
   Wauzeka-Steuben 50, Kickapoo 47
   Webster 47, Turtle Lake 28
   West Allis Nathan Hale 51, Brookfield East 41
   Westosha Central 50, Delavan-Darien 29
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 51
   Wrightstown 63, Denmark 28

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • #20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

    #20 Michigan takes down #18 Wisconsin, 5-3

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

    More >>

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.

    More >>

  • No. 1 Badgers suffer second loss of season

    No. 1 Badgers suffer second loss of season

    COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.

    More >>

    COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.

    More >>

  • Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

    Northwestern rides hot start to beat Wisconsin 60-52

    Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night.    Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.

    More >>

    Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night.    Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.