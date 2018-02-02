Doctors issue warning about overdosing on anti-diarrhea drug

It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
Madison police say a situation involving a man with a gun in an east side neighborhood Friday night has ended peacefully.More >>
ABC's David Muir interviews the mothers of the two girls convicted of stabbing a classmate in the Slender Man case. Friday at 9 p.m. on "20/20"More >>
Madison police are looking for a 17-year-old they say is wanted for multiple burglaries.More >>
The father of three daughters who have been abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled.More >>
Some political experts are expecting the 2018 election to have a big democratic turnout. The Journal Sentinel reports it's possible the growing trend of Dane County being blue could spread to help statewide elections.More >>
An Oshkosh man and critic of the congressional candidacy of Delavan's Paul Nehlen says the Nehlen campaign's posting of his phone number was a privacy invasion, and likely sparked threats against him.More >>
A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more than 200,000 jobs were added in the U.S. last month but some say the work to stay on that trend is far from over.More >>
Madison police say a 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being struck by a car on Schroeder Rd. Thursday night.More >>
A Democratic state representative has decided to retire. Aaron Collins, a spokesman for Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, says Terese Berceau won't run for re-election this fall.More >>
One of the weapons stolen from a village of Oregon gun shop earlier this week was recovered from a vehicle that crashed on the Beltline Thursday.More >>
Madison police are investigating a bank robbery over the noon hour on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.More >>
Hospitality venues, retailers and others on the fringe of the Twin Cities are capitalizing on the economic benefits generated by Super Bowl 52.More >>
The father of three daughters who have been abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled.More >>
