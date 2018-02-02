20-year sentence for People's Community Bank robber - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

20-year sentence for People's Community Bank robber

Posted: Updated:

PLAIN (WKOW) -- The bank robber who pepper-sprayed workers during the crime will spend 20 years in prison.

That sentence came down today for 40-year-old Julian Thomas of Madison.

Authorities say Thomas and another man robbed People's Community Bank in Plain in October of 2014.

