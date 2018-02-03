Suspect wanted in multiple burglaries in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect wanted in multiple burglaries in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a 17-year-old they say is wanted for multiple burglaries.

In addition to those crimes, Armon Vaccaro is also wanted for a recent weapons violation. Police say Vaccaro should be considered armed and dangerous.

His current address is not known.

If you know where Vaccaro is, you should call 911.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.