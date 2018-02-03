2018 WIAA hockey and basketball tournament schedule

File photo
The 2018 Wisconsin high school state winter tournaments are set to begin with boys swimming and diving on Feb. 16-17 and wrapping up in March with boys basketball.
2018 TV, web, app and social media coverage
GIRLS HOCKEY
2018 WIAA girls hockey tournament - March 2-3, 2018
Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Friday, March 2 - Semifinals
- Game-1: Winner Sectional #1 vs. Winner Sectional #2 - 10 a.m.
- Game-2: Winner Sectional #3 vs. Winner Sectional #4 - 12:15 p.m.*
- Saturday, March 3 - Championship
- Game-3: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 - 12:10 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
2018 WIAA boys hockey tournament - March 1-3, 2018
Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Alliant Energy Center, Madison
Thursday, March 1 - Quarterfinals
- Game-1: #1 Seed vs. Random Draw - 10 a.m.
- Game-2: #4 Seed vs. Random Draw - 12:15 p.m.*
- Game-3: #2 Seed vs. Random Draw - 4 p.m.
- Game-4: #3 Seed vs. Random Draw - 6:15 p.m.*
Friday, March 2 - Semifinals
- Game-5: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 - 4 p.m.
- Game-6: Winner Game-3 vs. Winner Game-4 - 6:15 p.m.*
Saturday, March 3 - Championship
- Game-10 Winner Game-5 vs. Winner Game-6 - 2:15 p.m.*
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2018 WIAA girls state tournament - March 8-9-10, Resch Center, Green Bay
- Thursday, March 8 - Division 3 Semifinals 1:35 p.m.
- Thursday, March 8 - Division 4 Semifinals 6:35 p.m.
- Friday, March 9 - Division 5 Semifinals - 9:05 a.m.
- Friday, March 9 - Division 2 Semifinals - 1:35 p.m.
- Friday, March 9 - Division 1 Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.
- Saturday, March 10 - 3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, March 10 - Divisions 5, 4, 3 Championships - 11:05 a.m.
- Saturday, March 10 - Division 2 & 1 Championships - 6:35 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
2018 WIAA boys state basketball tournament - March 15-16-17 - Kohl Center, Madison
- Thursday, March 15 - Division 3 Semifinals 1:35 p.m.
- Thursday, March 15 - Division 4 Semifinals 6:35 p.m.
- Friday, March 16 - Division 5 Semifinals - 9:05 a.m.
- Friday, March 16 - Division 2 Semifinals - 1:35 p.m.
- Friday, March 16 - Division 1 Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.
- Saturday, March 17 - 3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, March 17 - Divisions 5, 4, 3 Championships - 11:05 a.m.
- Saturday, March 17 - Division 2 & 1 Championships - 6:35 p.m.
