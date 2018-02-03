2018 WIAA hockey and basketball tournament schedule - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2018 WIAA hockey and basketball tournament schedule

The 2018 Wisconsin high school state winter tournaments are set to begin with boys swimming and diving on Feb. 16-17 and wrapping up in March with boys basketball.

Follow full coverage of the hockey and basketball tournaments on TV, websites, apps and social media.

2018 TV, web, app and social media coverage

GIRLS HOCKEY

2018 WIAA girls hockey tournament - March 2-3, 2018
Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

Friday, March 2 - Semifinals

  • Game-1:  Winner Sectional #1 vs. Winner Sectional #2 - 10 a.m.
  • Game-2:  Winner Sectional #3 vs. Winner Sectional #4 - 12:15 p.m.*
  • Saturday, March 3 - Championship
  • Game-3:  Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 - 12:10 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

2018 WIAA boys hockey tournament - March 1-3, 2018
Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Alliant Energy Center, Madison 

Thursday, March 1 - Quarterfinals

  • Game-1:  #1 Seed vs. Random Draw - 10 a.m.
  • Game-2:  #4 Seed vs. Random Draw - 12:15 p.m.*
  • Game-3:  #2 Seed vs. Random Draw - 4 p.m.
  • Game-4:  #3 Seed vs. Random Draw - 6:15 p.m.*

Friday, March 2 - Semifinals

  • Game-5:  Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 - 4 p.m.
  • Game-6:  Winner Game-3 vs. Winner Game-4 - 6:15 p.m.*

Saturday, March 3 - Championship

  • Game-10  Winner Game-5 vs. Winner Game-6 - 2:15 p.m.*

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2018 WIAA girls state tournament - March 8-9-10, Resch Center, Green Bay

  • Thursday, March 8 - Division 3 Semifinals 1:35 p.m. 
  • Thursday, March 8 - Division 4 Semifinals 6:35 p.m. 
  • Friday, March 9 - Division 5 Semifinals - 9:05 a.m.
  • Friday, March 9 - Division 2 Semifinals - 1:35 p.m. 
  • Friday, March 9 - Division 1 Semifinals - 6:35 p.m. 
  • Saturday, March 10 - 3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, March 10 - Divisions 5, 4, 3 Championships - 11:05 a.m.
  • Saturday, March 10 - Division 2 & 1 Championships - 6:35 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

2018 WIAA boys state basketball tournament - March 15-16-17 - Kohl Center, Madison

  • Thursday, March 15 - Division 3 Semifinals 1:35 p.m. 
  • Thursday, March 15 - Division 4 Semifinals 6:35 p.m. 
  • Friday, March 16 - Division 5 Semifinals - 9:05 a.m.
  • Friday, March 16 - Division 2 Semifinals - 1:35 p.m. 
  • Friday, March 16 - Division 1 Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 17 - 3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, March 17 - Divisions 5, 4, 3 Championships - 11:05 a.m.
  • Saturday, March 17 - Division 2 & 1 Championships - 6:35 p.m.

Full 2018 Wisconsin WIAA winter sports tournament schedule

  • Boys Swimming & Diving February 16-17 UW-Madison – Natatorium – Madison
  • Individual Wrestling February 22-23-24 UW-Madison – Kohl Center – Madison
  • Boys Hockey March 1-2-3 Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center – Madison
  • Girls Hockey March 2-3 Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center – Madison
  • Girls Gymnastics March 2-3 Lincoln High School – Wisconsin Rapids
  • Team Wrestling March 2-3 UW-Madison – Field House – Madison
  • Girls Basketball March 8-9-10 Resch Center – Green Bay
  • Boys Basketball March 15-16-17 UW-Madison – Kohl Center – Madison
