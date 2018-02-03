2018 WIAA hockey and basketball tournament schedule

The 2018 Wisconsin high school state winter tournaments are set to begin with boys swimming and diving on Feb. 16-17 and wrapping up in March with boys basketball.

Follow full coverage of the hockey and basketball tournaments on TV, websites, apps and social media.

2018 TV, web, app and social media coverage

GIRLS HOCKEY

2018 WIAA girls hockey tournament - March 2-3, 2018

Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Friday, March 2 - Semifinals

Game-1: Winner Sectional #1 vs. Winner Sectional #2 - 10 a.m.

Game-2: Winner Sectional #3 vs. Winner Sectional #4 - 12:15 p.m.*

Saturday, March 3 - Championship

Game-3: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 - 12:10 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

2018 WIAA boys hockey tournament - March 1-3, 2018

Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Thursday, March 1 - Quarterfinals

Game-1: #1 Seed vs. Random Draw - 10 a.m.

Game-2: #4 Seed vs. Random Draw - 12:15 p.m.*

Game-3: #2 Seed vs. Random Draw - 4 p.m.

Game-4: #3 Seed vs. Random Draw - 6:15 p.m.*

Friday, March 2 - Semifinals

Game-5: Winner Game-1 vs. Winner Game-2 - 4 p.m.

Game-6: Winner Game-3 vs. Winner Game-4 - 6:15 p.m.*

Saturday, March 3 - Championship

Game-10 Winner Game-5 vs. Winner Game-6 - 2:15 p.m.*

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2018 WIAA girls state tournament - March 8-9-10, Resch Center, Green Bay

Thursday, March 8 - Division 3 Semifinals 1:35 p.m.

Thursday, March 8 - Division 4 Semifinals 6:35 p.m.

Friday, March 9 - Division 5 Semifinals - 9:05 a.m.

Friday, March 9 - Division 2 Semifinals - 1:35 p.m.

Friday, March 9 - Division 1 Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 - 3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 10 - Divisions 5, 4, 3 Championships - 11:05 a.m.

Saturday, March 10 - Division 2 & 1 Championships - 6:35 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

2018 WIAA boys state basketball tournament - March 15-16-17 - Kohl Center, Madison

Thursday, March 15 - Division 3 Semifinals 1:35 p.m.

Thursday, March 15 - Division 4 Semifinals 6:35 p.m.

Friday, March 16 - Division 5 Semifinals - 9:05 a.m.

Friday, March 16 - Division 2 Semifinals - 1:35 p.m.

Friday, March 16 - Division 1 Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 - 3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 17 - Divisions 5, 4, 3 Championships - 11:05 a.m.

Saturday, March 17 - Division 2 & 1 Championships - 6:35 p.m.

Full 2018 Wisconsin WIAA winter sports tournament schedule