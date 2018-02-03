Lake Delton firefighter hit while working on interstate crash

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A Sauk County Sheriff's official tells 27 News a Lake Delton firefighter was hit by a car while tending to an accident on the interstate near the Dells.

The sheriff's office says the firefighter was hit on I-90 near mile marker 92. They say injuries are unknown, but it is "not a fatal".

Emergency crews are also working on multiple accidents in the area, one of them is confirmed a fatal.

27 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.