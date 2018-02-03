Lake Delton firefighter hit while working on interstate crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lake Delton firefighter hit while working on interstate crash

Posted: Updated:

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A Sauk County Sheriff's official tells 27 News a Lake Delton firefighter was hit by a car while tending to an accident on the interstate near the Dells.

The sheriff's office says the firefighter was hit on I-90 near mile marker 92. They say injuries are unknown, but it is "not a fatal".

Emergency crews are also working on multiple accidents in the area, one of them is confirmed a fatal.

27 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.