UPDATE: 1 dead, firefighter in hospital after Interstate crashes

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a firefighter has life-threatening injuries after being hit while responding to a deadly crash on I-90 near Lake Delton.



According to Wisconsin State Patrol investigators, a Montello driver lost control on an on-ramp from Highway 12 to I-90/94 around 8 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle spun out of control and was hit by a car driving on the interstate. The 54-year-old Montello woman died. The driver who hit her was not hurt.



A Lake Delton firefighter responded to the crash, parking his truck with emergency lights in the shoulder of the interstate. While he was directing traffic, authorities say another driver lost control of her vehicle on the slippery road and hit him, then a road sign.



The firefighter, a 39-year-old Baraboo man, was taken to a hospital then transferred to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt.



********



LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A Sauk County Sheriff's official tells 27 News a Lake Delton firefighter was hit by a car while tending to an accident on the interstate near the Dells.

The sheriff's office says the firefighter was hit on I-90 near mile marker 92. They say injuries are unknown, but it is "not a fatal".

Emergency crews are also working on multiple accidents in the area, one of them is confirmed a fatal.

27 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.