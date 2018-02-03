Dodge County officials think alcohol contributed to crash with s - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dodge County officials think alcohol contributed to crash with serious injuries

Posted: Updated:

TOWNSHIP OF HUBBARD (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning in the Township of Hubbard.

According to a news release, shortly after 1:30 a.m. a 26-year-old woman from Muskego was driving a pick-up truck east on CTH S at the intersection with STH 67 didn't stop at the stop sign, crossed into the wrong lanes and crashed off the road into a tree line.  The woman was possibly ejected from the car, and the car caught on fire.  She was seriously hurt and taken by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital.  

Investigators think alcohol was involved.  

The woman was the only person in the car when it crashed, investigators say.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.