Dodge County officials think alcohol contributed to crash with serious injuries

TOWNSHIP OF HUBBARD (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning in the Township of Hubbard.

According to a news release, shortly after 1:30 a.m. a 26-year-old woman from Muskego was driving a pick-up truck east on CTH S at the intersection with STH 67 didn't stop at the stop sign, crossed into the wrong lanes and crashed off the road into a tree line. The woman was possibly ejected from the car, and the car caught on fire. She was seriously hurt and taken by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital.

Investigators think alcohol was involved.

The woman was the only person in the car when it crashed, investigators say.