Multi-vehicle accident involves gunshots - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Multi-vehicle accident involves gunshots

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking into how a multiple-car crash also involved gunshots.  

According to a news release, the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. near Coolidge St. and North St.  Police say three cars and a house were damaged, and another home was hit by gunfire.  

Police say at least three people were hurt in the crash.  

The violent crime unit is investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.