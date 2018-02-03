Woman revived, then jailed on drug charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early this morning after emergency personnel revived her from a reported drug overdose.

Madison Police went to a home in the 1300 block of Loreen Drive on the city's southwest side to find Stacey M. Conner not breathing. Madison Fire Department responders, who were also on the scene, couldn't find Conner's pulse.

A police report says she was revived after both the fire department and police officers administered "multiple doses" of Narcan.

After she received medical clearance at a local hospital, Conner was taken to the Dane County Jail and is facing charges for possession of heroin and a parole hold.