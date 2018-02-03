Driver stuck in three feet of water after Sun Prairie crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after going off the road and into several feet of water.

According to Sun Prairie fire officials, there was a crash around 1:50 p.m. on S. Bird Street in the town of Sun Prairie. One of the vehicles went into about three feet of water on the side of the road and couldn't get out of the vehicle. Crews were able to help the driver out of the car. That person was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say they don't know whether road conditions contributed to the crash, but they're reminding drivers to slow down and limit distractions, especially in snowy conditions.