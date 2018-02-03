Former Packer Jerry Kramer gets into the Pro Football HoF

Better late than never. After more than 40 years, Packers great Jerry Kramer has finally been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a senior candidate.

Kramer was a part of a Packer team that earned five NFL championships, two Super Bowls and he received five 1st-team All-Pro selections. Kramer played right guard for Green Bay.

At 82-years-old, this was Kramer's 11th nomination into the hall. Kramer joins a 2018 class with Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.

Kramer, played 11 seasons (1958-68) for the Green Bay Packers, after he was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round (No. 39 overall) of the 1958 NFL Draft out of the University of Idaho.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate Jerry on this well-deserved honor,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “I’m so happy for Jerry. His patience has been rewarded, as he will finally be going into the Hall of Fame after being a finalist 11 times. He was a key part of the offenses on the great Lombardi teams, as well as an outstanding leader. He’s remained actively involved with the Packers over the years and is beloved by our fans."

Kramer is the 25th member of the Packers to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.