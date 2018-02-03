Former Packer Jerry Kramer gets into the Pro Football HoF

Authorities say a firefighter has life-threatening injuries after being hit while responding to a deadly crash on I-90 near Lake Delton.More >>
It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
Doctors say they're dumbfounded over the latest attempt to get a high -- people are using anti-diarrhea medication.More >>
Madison police say a situation involving a man with a gun in an east side neighborhood Friday night has ended peacefully.More >>
Authorities say a driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after going off the road and into several feet of water.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night.More >>
Despite holding No. 18 Ohio State to nearly 19 points below its season average, the Wisconsin women's basketball fell to the Buckeyes, 68-55, on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.More >>
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time all season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team suffered a conference loss as the Badgers fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 1-0, on Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.More >>
Derek Pardon scored 17 points on 8-of-8 shooting, and Northwestern rode a game-opening 18-1 run to beat Wisconsin 60-52 on Thursday night. Scottie Lindsey added 14 points for the Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Big Ten), who have won two of their last three road games.More >>
The bank robber who pepper-sprayed workers during the crime will spend 20 years in prison.More >>
Madison police are looking for a 17-year-old they say is wanted for multiple burglaries.More >>
Doctors say they're dumbfounded over the latest attempt to get a high -- people are using anti-diarrhea medication.More >>
The man who triggered the false missile alert in Hawaii says he's devastated for causing a panic.More >>
ABC's David Muir interviews the mothers of the two girls convicted of stabbing a classmate in the Slender Man case. Friday at 9 p.m. on "20/20"More >>
Madison police say a situation involving a man with a gun in an east side neighborhood Friday night has ended peacefully.More >>
Century-old books about a big name in Wisconsin history that were nearly thrown out have been saved.More >>
Groundhogs weren't the only animals in Wisconsin asked to predict the end of winter on Friday.More >>
Some political experts are expecting the 2018 election to have a big democratic turnout. The Journal Sentinel reports it's possible the growing trend of Dane County being blue could spread to help statewide elections.More >>
