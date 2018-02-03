Snow emergencies called for area communities

Authorities say a firefighter has life-threatening injuries after being hit while responding to a deadly crash on I-90 near Lake Delton.More >>
It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
Doctors say they're dumbfounded over the latest attempt to get a high -- people are using anti-diarrhea medication.More >>
Madison police say a situation involving a man with a gun in an east side neighborhood Friday night has ended peacefully.More >>
Authorities say a driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after going off the road and into several feet of water.More >>
The bank robber who pepper-sprayed workers during the crime will spend 20 years in prison.More >>
Madison police are looking for a 17-year-old they say is wanted for multiple burglaries.More >>
Doctors say they're dumbfounded over the latest attempt to get a high -- people are using anti-diarrhea medication.More >>
The man who triggered the false missile alert in Hawaii says he's devastated for causing a panic.More >>
ABC's David Muir interviews the mothers of the two girls convicted of stabbing a classmate in the Slender Man case. Friday at 9 p.m. on "20/20"More >>
Madison police say a situation involving a man with a gun in an east side neighborhood Friday night has ended peacefully.More >>
Century-old books about a big name in Wisconsin history that were nearly thrown out have been saved.More >>
Groundhogs weren't the only animals in Wisconsin asked to predict the end of winter on Friday.More >>
Some political experts are expecting the 2018 election to have a big democratic turnout. The Journal Sentinel reports it's possible the growing trend of Dane County being blue could spread to help statewide elections.More >>
