Snow emergencies called for area communities

Snow emergencies -- Weekend of February 3rd and 4th

Mostly, a snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plow operations are complete. To make sure you don't get a parking ticket, you'll need to move your car and keep it off the streets until they've been completely plowed.

This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Beloit: From 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Vehicles parking or standing on city streets are prohibited during the snow emergency. Please remember to park vehicles in a driveway or in an approved off-street parking lot. The police department will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this declaration at the owner's expense.

Janesville: Sunday, February 4, 2018, beginning at 5:00 a.m.

A snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plowing operations are complete.

Snow emergency parking lots in Janesville:

- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive



- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street



- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street



- Senior Center Lot at St. Lawrence Avenue & Water Street



- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street



- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street



- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street