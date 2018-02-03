Snow emergencies called for area communities - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Snow emergencies called for area communities

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

Snow emergencies -- Weekend of February 3rd and 4th 

Mostly, a snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plow operations are complete. To make sure you don't get a parking ticket, you'll need to move your car and keep it off the streets until they've been completely plowed.

This list will be updated as information becomes available. 

Beloit: From 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Vehicles parking or standing on city streets are prohibited during the snow emergency. Please remember to park vehicles in a driveway or in an approved off-street parking lot. The police department will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer or semitrailer found in violation of this declaration at the owner's expense. 

Janesville: Sunday, February 4, 2018, beginning at 5:00 a.m. 

 A snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plowing operations are complete. 

Snow emergency parking lots in Janesville: 

- East Wall Street Lot at E Wall Street & N Parker Drive 

- City Hall Lot at W Wall Street & N Jackson Street 

- S High Street Lot at W Court Street & S High Street 

- Senior Center Lot at St. Lawrence Avenue & Water Street 

- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water Street 

- River/Union Street Lot at S River Street & Union Street 

- N Parker Drive Parking Ramp at N Parker Drive and E Wall Street  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.