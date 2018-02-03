Badgers battle back, but falls to No. 18 Ohio State

Despite holding No. 18 Ohio State to nearly 19 points below its season average, the Wisconsin women's basketball fell to the Buckeyes, 68-55, on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.



Trailing 35-28 at the half, the Badgers (9-16, 2-10 B1G) began the third quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 36-35 with 6:59 on the clock off a Marsha Howard jumper. It was the first Wisconsin lead since 8:42 in the first quarter (3-2), overcoming a 16-point OSU lead in the first quarter. The Buckeyes (19-5, 8-3) lead 22-6 with 1:54 left in the first period.

After the Badgers grabbed the one-point lead, Wisconsin turned the ball over the next four possessions, allowing the Buckeyes to go on a 9-4 run to end the third with a 44-38 lead.



Wisconsin scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to trail 44-40 with just over nine minutes to play before Ohio State rallied. OSU found new life in the period, outscoring the Badgers 9-1 to lead 53-41 with 7:31 remaining. The Badgers cut the lead to eight (58-50) with 4:22 on the clock but a 6-0 Ohio State put the game out of reach.



Junior Marsha Howard led the Badgers with 20 points while senior Cayla McMorris recorded her fifth career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. McMorris became the 25th Badger to record 1,000 career points early in the third quarter, scoring a running lay-in that made the score 35-32 in favor of Ohio State.

UW shot 37.3 percent (22-59) for the game, while Ohio State shot 40.6 percent (26-64). Neither team shot well from 3-point range with Wisconsin hitting just 3-11 (27.3 percent) while the Buckeyes were 4-18 (22.2 percent). OSU went to the line 17 times, making 12 for 70.6 percent while the Badgers shot 66.7 percent (8-12).



Wisconsin out-rebounded Ohio State, 43-37, but struggled with its ball control, turning the ball over 17 times to the Buckeyes nine. OSU tallied 14 steals in the game.



In a televised matchup against the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, Wisconsin was down 22-9 at the end of the first quarter and shooting only 21.4 percent from the field. The Badgers rallied in the second quarter, outscoring the Buckeyes 19-13 to trail 35-28 at the break.

Wisconsin has a bye week and will not compete for another eight days. UW travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Feb. 11 against the Cornhuskers at 2 p.m., from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

