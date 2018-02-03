Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A winter weather advisory is in effect until 12:00 noon Sunday.

Channel 27 Meteorologist Max Tsaparis says the snow will pick up Saturday evening and early overnight before getting on the back side of the system where we'll see the snow lighten through Sunday morning.

The generally widespread snow totals will be 3-4" with up to 5" farther east and northeast, while extreme west and southwestern parts of the state will see less snow...likely around 1-3". By the afternoon, some sun returns with falling temps.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

AFFECTED AREAS INCLUDE: