Watt Named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night. The honor is given out to recognize a player's contribution to the community.

The three-time defensive player of the year for the Houston Texans raised more than $37 million over 19 days for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson were the other finalists for this year's award.