Watt Named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Watt Named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Posted: Updated:

Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night. The honor is given out to recognize a player's contribution to the community.

The three-time defensive player of the year for the Houston Texans raised more than $37 million over 19 days for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson were the other finalists for this year's award.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.