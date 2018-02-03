Snow comes in time for Frozen Assets Festival in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The weekend snow gave a boost to the annual Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.

The snow didn't start early enough to keep the 5K run/walk on schedule. It was cancelled because there wasn't any snow cover on the ice, making it too dangerous.

There were still plenty of winter activities going on at the event Saturday, like curling, sleigh rides and ice skating.

"During the summer there is a festival almost every weekend, but in the winter, we don't have those things, people tend to get cabin fever, this really gets people outside and it gets them to try things they probably haven't tried before," said Adam Sodersten, director of marketing for the Clean Lakes Alliance.

Right now, the ice on Lake Mendota is at least 18 inches thick. While the slick surface cancelled the 5K, attendees were able to watch ice boat races, which were a late add to the event.