Candidates for governor appear across Wisconsin Saturday

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker is rallying his fellow Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections.

The governor spoke at the Republican Party of Waukesha County caucus Saturday morning. He reminded them a Democrat just won a special election for a state Senate.

"It's a wake up call that we cannot presume that people know about the positive things we're doing for the people of the state of Wisconsin," Gov. Walker told the group. "I'm going to stress that many on the far left are angry and motivated. We need to match that, not with anger, but with optimism and organization."

Gov. Walker announced his re-election bid in November. At least nine Democrats have hired campaign staff for their gubernatorial campaigns.

One of those is the president of Professional Firefighters Association of Wisconsin, Mahlon Mitchell. He visited Wausau Saturday. He said his main focus includes education, health care and transportation.



"Get our message out, travel around the state like we are doing here in Wausau. Make sure our message is heard and we convey our message to the people and voters of this great state," Mitchell said.

The democratic primary is August 14th.