200 gallons of soup served up at annual Souper Bowl fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just a day before the big game, Madison is celebrating its own 'Souper Bowl'.

Volunteers served up more than 200 gallons of soup at UW-Madison's Habitat for Humanity Souper Bowl. People could choose from hundreds of handmade bowls and soups dished out by a number of celebrity servers , including Wake up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor.

Souper Bowl 2018 was held at Madison West High School. The event started in 1995.

Organizers say at least a thousand people got a bowl of soup Saturday.

