Wisconsin women's hockey drops first series of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team suffered a 3-1 loss to No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.

Alexis Mauermann put UW (26-3-1, 17-2-1-1 WCHA) on the board early in Columbus, beating Ohio State (19-7-4, 12-4-4-2 WCHA) netminder Kassidy Sauve to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead.



However, the Buckeyes evened the game at 1-1 in the second frame after Emma Maltais scored, before earning a 2-1 lead early in the third period thanks to a Charly Dahlquist goal.



OSU scored an empty-net goal with three seconds left to put the game out of reach.



Wisconsin continues its road swing with a trip up to Duluth to take on the UMD Bulldogs. Puck drop on Friday, Feb. 9 is set for 7 p.m., before the Badgers and Bulldogs wrap up their series on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications