Wisconsin women's hockey drops first series of season

After more than 40 years, Packers great Jerry Kramer has finally been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.More >>
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team took an early lead and never looked back, besting No. 20 Michigan at Yost Arena on Saturday night by a 4-2 score.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team suffered a 3-1 loss to No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night.More >>
Despite holding No. 18 Ohio State to nearly 19 points below its season average, the Wisconsin women's basketball fell to the Buckeyes, 68-55, on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.More >>
Kyron Cartwright totaled 15 points and eight rebounds and his steal with three seconds left in the game helped Providence outlast Marquette 77-75 on Saturday.More >>
Follow full coverage of the 2018 Wisconsin WIAA hockey and basketball tournaments on TV, websites, apps and social media.More >>
High school basketball and hockey scores from around the state on Feb. 2.More >>
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite scoring the game’s first goal and rallying with two goals in the third period, special teams play hurt the No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team, who fell 5-3 to No. 20 Michigan on Friday night at Yost Arena.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining after Jabari Parker chipped in with 12 points in his first game in nearly a year, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks 92-90 on Friday night.More >>
