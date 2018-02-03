No. 18 Badgers splits series with No. 20 Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team took an early lead and never looked back, besting No. 20 Michigan at Yost Arena on Saturday night by a 4-2 score.

The Badgers (14-13-4, 8-9-3-1 Big Ten) scored three times in the opening period, building a lead that the Wolverines (13-13-2, 8-10-2-1 Big Ten) couldn’t overcome.

Sophomore Trent Frederic gave Wisconsin the 1-0 lead, scoring a goal for the second night in a row, when he crashed the Michigan net and slammed home a rebound after freshman Tyler Inamoto’s initial shot from the point was saved.

Senior Ryan Wagner followed Frederic’s strike with his third goal of the weekend, tallying a power-play tally with 13:00 left in the first. Wagner scored after a pass from Frederic redirected off his skate and past Michigan netminder Hayden Lavigne.

Not a minute later, senior Cullen Hurley scored his first goal of the season to give the Badgers a 3-0 advantage heading into the intermission, collecting a rebound below the circle and beating Lavigne on the short side.

In the second period, freshman Wyatt Kalynuk extended the lead to 4-0, scoring just five second into a Badgers’ power play. Kalynuk found an open lane and sent a slapshot in from the point after Frederic won the faceoff directly back to Kalynuk.

Michigan cut the lead to 4-1 in the second period, scoring at the 12:48 mark just after a Wisconsin penalty had expired.

The Wolverines came within two, scoring a power-play tally at the 8:42 mark of the final frame to make it 4-2, but the Badgers defense held steady for the conference victory.

Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made 32 saves in his first start in five games, moving to 9-9-3 on the season.

Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center for its final regular season home series, hosting Minnesota Feb. 9-10. Friday is an 8 p.m. puck drop while Saturday will be a 7 p.m. start.

