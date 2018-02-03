Dangers tow operators face when helping people stranded on the road

MADISON (WKOW) --- Every time Kerry Muhammad hits the road in his tow truck, he knows potential danger awaits.

“In a split second, anything can happen,” he said.

Tow truck operators put their lives in danger every day -- helping people stranded along roads and highways.

“There are situations every day where you have close encounters,” Muhammad said, a tow operator for University Towing Services.

With the snowfall moving through the area this weekend, the risk they face will increase.

“It is a dangerous situation for the operator or the emergency responder on the side of the road,” Muhammad said.

In Sauk County Saturday, a firefighter was injured while standing on the shoulder on a road by a driver who lost control of their vehicle.

“Definitely a scary feeling. It hits home when you hear stuff like that,” Muhammad said. “You can be doing everything right on the side of the road and have your truck positioned in the way it's supposed to be positioned.”

Muhammad recalls having a close call of his own when he was nearly hit by a semi-truck.

“The semi obviously couldn't move over. There was a lot of traffic and it just went right by me. I felt my jacket swirl, so I knew it was close.”

Muhammad says if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road...

“Don't react so suddenly where you'll create another accident or another scene. Slow down. At least slow down. That's the first thing everybody should do.”