52-year-old man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 52-year-old Phalla Yorng for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. 

According to authorities an SUV hit a median after driving all over the road. After investigating, it was determined that the driver had been drinking alcohol and was arrested.

