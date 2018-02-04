Greenbush bakery still busy as snow fall creates roadway challenges

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mother nature's latest blast of snow and ice kept a lot of drivers off the roadways Sunday morning. Some still took a chance though, all to enjoy a morning-time treat.

"It's awful,you just got to be careful, take it slow," Pamela Showers chuckled on her way into Greenbush. She works at St. Mary's in Physical Therapy and needed a sugar fix after a white-knuckled morning commute.

"People just stay in, walk carefully wear the right shoe-wear got to be careful out there," she said.

Madison Firefighter Dan Verhagen wasn't far behind. He had the idea to bring donuts home to his kids because his shift had just ended. He described Saturday into Sunday as a 'wild night'.

"Just plan a safe route, take your time, don't be in a rush because it takes us longer when its weather like this."

